Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-$3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

STLD opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

