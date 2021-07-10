Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $34.11

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.11, but opened at $31.78. Stem shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 12,990 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Stem alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.