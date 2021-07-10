Stephen G. Daly Sells 400 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTSI opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -856.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 373,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,943,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 307,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

