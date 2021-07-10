Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,717 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.85.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

