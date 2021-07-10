Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.25. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.