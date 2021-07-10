Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.64% of Casper Sleep as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 445.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 268,516 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05. Casper Sleep Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.72.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.