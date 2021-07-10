Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,934 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sanofi by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after buying an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $43,921,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sanofi by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.