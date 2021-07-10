stETH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00116890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00162048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,676.91 or 0.99608360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.55 or 0.00936294 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

