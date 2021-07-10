Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $164.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.