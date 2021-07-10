Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,836 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of WRK opened at $52.87 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.