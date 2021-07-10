Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,114 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $292.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $195.84 and a 1-year high of $293.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.