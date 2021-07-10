Stifel Financial Corp Sells 15,091 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.41. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

