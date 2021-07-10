Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,678 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

