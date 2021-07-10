Stifel Nicolaus Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $376.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $322.00 to $376.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $375.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.08. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $377.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Moody’s by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.