Stillfront Group AB (publ)’s (STLFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

STLFF opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

