Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Eventbrite Call Options (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,430 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,249% compared to the average volume of 625 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 52,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

