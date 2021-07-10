Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SRX. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.63.

Shares of SRX stock opened at C$3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$471.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,150.00. Storm Resources has a one year low of C$1.44 and a one year high of C$4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$73.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

