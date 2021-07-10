Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,126,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,802,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,160,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,797. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.