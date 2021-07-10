Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $2,158.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

