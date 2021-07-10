Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

SNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $44.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

