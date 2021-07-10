Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.04.

TSE:SU opened at C$28.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.12. The firm has a market cap of C$43.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1,609.44. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

