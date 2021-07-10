Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.52. 1,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

