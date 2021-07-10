SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.95. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $4.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $28.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.81 to $33.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $27.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.64 to $38.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $30.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $575.24. 435,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,874. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $202.39 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $569.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

