T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $169.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.