Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.55.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,790,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

