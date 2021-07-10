Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.10

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 256623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSHA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.01 million and a P/E ratio of -6.27.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

