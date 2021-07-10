TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,074,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $24,820,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.