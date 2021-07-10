TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 345.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,084 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

VFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

VFF opened at $10.20 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.16 million, a PE ratio of 510.26 and a beta of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.