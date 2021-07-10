TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Copa by 251.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.66. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

