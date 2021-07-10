TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of RH by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

NYSE:RH opened at $706.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $659.69. RH has a 1-year low of $254.10 and a 1-year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

