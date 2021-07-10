TD Securities Increases Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$16.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

TSE:FC opened at C$15.07 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96. The firm has a market cap of C$465.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Senior Officer Boris Baril sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,800. Also, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$42,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,875. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,265.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

