TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $139.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

