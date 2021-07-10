TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.33 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $15.33 million and $109,347.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.98 or 0.00882290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00044265 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

