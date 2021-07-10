Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

