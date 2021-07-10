Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.73 ($3.21).

O2D stock opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.69 ($3.17). The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €2.32.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

