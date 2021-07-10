Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Downgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $9.15 on Friday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60.
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
