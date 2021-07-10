Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Downgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $9.15 on Friday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

