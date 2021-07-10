Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Tenaris stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.36 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,870,000 after buying an additional 183,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after buying an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 32.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,289,000 after buying an additional 796,319 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

