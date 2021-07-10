Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 67,273 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $9,807,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $45,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

