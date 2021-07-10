Ternium (NYSE:TX) Trading Down 5.6%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.99. Approximately 4,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 768,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Several analysts recently commented on TX shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Get Ternium alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $285,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 5.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $10,347,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $5,146,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.