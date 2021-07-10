Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

