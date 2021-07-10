Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

THS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of THS stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.70). 427,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.68. The firm has a market cap of £349.90 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 64.35 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Tharisa’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

