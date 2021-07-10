The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.36.

ALL opened at $133.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

