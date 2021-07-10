The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPRN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 15,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,347. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

