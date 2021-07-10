The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $2.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $348.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,074,000 after buying an additional 313,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 880,192 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 222,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

