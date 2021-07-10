The Goldman Sachs Group Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $17.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.
AAL opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
