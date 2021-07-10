The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

HD stock opened at $322.09 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.62.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

