The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) versus Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Financial Contrast

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Honest and Baozun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 4.38 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.36 billion 1.90 $65.25 million $1.03 32.03

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Honest and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 3 6 0 2.67 Baozun 0 2 3 0 2.60

The Honest currently has a consensus price target of $19.06, suggesting a potential upside of 30.83%. Baozun has a consensus price target of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.86%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than The Honest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Honest and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A Baozun 4.54% 8.76% 4.73%

Summary

Baozun beats The Honest on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

