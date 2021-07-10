The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. The Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after buying an additional 2,552,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,446,000 after buying an additional 89,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after buying an additional 225,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,223,000 after buying an additional 80,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

