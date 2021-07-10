The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of KR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

