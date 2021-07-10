The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $271.52

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 271.52 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 264.50 ($3.46). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48), with a volume of 887,679 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.36%.

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Jeremy Tigue bought 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.74 ($26,031.80).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

